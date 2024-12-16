Listen Live
Tony Katz + The Morning News

Tony Katz and the Morning News 2nd Hr 12/16/24: JMV talks Colts loss, WNBA Desperately Wants To Fail, Die Hard Advent Calendar, Holcomb’s Legacy

Published on December 16, 2024

Tony Katz and the Morning News 2nd Hr  
1. The one thing the Colts have consistently mastered (on all 3 levels) over the years is kicking their own ass.

2. WNBA desperately wants to fail

Source: Getty

3. Diehard Advent Calendar on the Marketplace

Today On Facebook Marketplace With Tony Katz

4. Looking back at Holcomb's two terms

Looking back at Holcomb’s two terms – https://fox59.com/indianapolitics/indiana-gov-eric-holcomb-looks-back-on-2-terms-provides-advice-for-future-lawmakers/

