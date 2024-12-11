Tony Katz and the Morning News 2nd Hr 12/11/24: Ft Wayne’s More “Inclusive” Zoo, Coffee is good for you, More dumb things said on MSNBC, GI Joe Doll For Sale, Psychedelic healing centers

1. Fort Wayne Children’s Zoo altering name to become more "inclusive" Source: Getty Fort Wayne Children’s Zoo altering name in hopes to widen audience | WANE 15

2. Coffee is good for you Source: Getty Coffee is good for you – https://studyfinds.org/2-extra-years-drinking-coffee/

3. MSNBC guest blames lack of gun regulation for murder Source: Getty The gun used was created from a 3D printer.

4. Doesn't this doll look exactly like Jonathan Frakes?