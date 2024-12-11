Listen Live
Tony Katz and the Morning News 2nd Hr 12/11/24: Ft Wayne’s More “Inclusive” Zoo, Coffee is good for you, More dumb things said on MSNBC, GI Joe Doll For Sale, Psychedelic healing centers

Published on December 11, 2024

Tony Katz and the Morning News 2nd Hr  
1. Fort Wayne Children’s Zoo altering name to become more "inclusive"

Fort Wayne Children’s Zoo altering name to become more "inclusive"
Source: Getty

Fort Wayne Children’s Zoo altering name in hopes to widen audience | WANE 15

2. Coffee is good for you

Coffee is good for you
Source: Getty

Coffee is good for you – https://studyfinds.org/2-extra-years-drinking-coffee/

3. MSNBC guest blames lack of gun regulation for murder

MSNBC guest blames lack of gun regulation for murder
Source: Getty

The gun used was created from a 3D printer. 

4. Doesn't this doll look exactly like Jonathan Frakes?

5. Psychedelic healing centers in Colorado

Psychedelic healing centers in Colorado
Source: Getty

Psychedelic healing centers in Colorado – https://www.westword.com/marijuana/colorado-announces-start-date-for-psychedelic-business-applications-22704763

….laugh all you want, but working more with psylocibin mushrooms is a damn good idea.

