Tony Katz and the Morning News 2nd Hr 11/7/24: More Election Results, Is the lawfare over? Left not learning from the election, Heated Bidet, Lower Marion County Turnout

Published on November 7, 2024

Tony Katz and the Morning News 2nd Hr  
1. IN Dems not learning from election results. Abortion codified in some states, Rank Choice Voting fails everywhere except DC.

2. Is the lawfare over?

Trump Dodged the Law. Blame Merrick Garland, Mitch McConnell and the Supreme Court. – POLITICO

The DOJ realizes they are out of options on prosecuting Trump – https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/trump-doj-cases/2024/11/06/id/1186993/

….and this election is, as it has been described, a clear mandate from Americans that these cases were political and wrong

3. Left not learning a thing from the election results

4. Brand new still in box smart toilet bidet

5. Voter turnout dips in Marion

Voter turnout dips in Marion, Hamilton counties compared to 2020

