Tony Katz and the Morning News 2nd Hr 11/5/25: JMV talks about Colts big trade yesterday. Senator Jim Banks: A Mayor Mamdani is great news for states like Indiana. Tiffany & Co $75 gift card. Democrats had a good night

Published on November 5, 2025

Tony Katz and the Morning News 2nd Hr

https://omny.fm/shows/tony-katz-today/tony-katz-and-the-morning-news-2nd-hr-11-5-25

1. JMV talks about Colts big trade yesterday

JMV Source:JMV on the Fan

Colts make a massive trade – https://1075thefan.com/632859/colts-make-blockbuster-trade-for-cornerback-sauce-gardner/

….would this have happened if Jim Irsay was still alive?

2. Senator Jim Banks: A Mayor Mamdani is great news for states like Indiana

3. Tiffany & Co $75 gift card

4. Democrats had a good night

Donkey begging for food Source:Getty

