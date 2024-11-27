Listen Live
Tony Katz + The Morning News

Tony Katz and the Morning News 2nd Hr 11/27/24: Indianapolis Public Library, Lebanon Mayor Matt Gentry, Deviled Eggs Plate For Sale, Dealing With Liberals At The Thanksgiving Table, CBS News Is The Enemy

Published on November 27, 2024

Tony Katz and the Morning News 2nd Hr  
Indianapolis Public Library Rains on Thanksgiving
Source: Getty

Home | Indianapolis Public Library

 

Lebanon Mayor Matt Gentry joins to talk about Meta moving to LEAP
Source: other

3. Deviled Egg ceramic serving piece

also, how to deal with those who disagree with you politically at the Thanksgiving table. 

4. CBS is the enemy

Citizen Free Press on X: “CATHERINE HERRIDGE BLOCKBUSTER STORY The untold story of Hunter Biden reporting at CBS News. 1) Hunter Biden is deeply racist | N bombs were all over his emails. 2) CBS News killed the story. https://t.co/O7g0juWJ2h” / X

