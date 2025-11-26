Listen Live
Tony Katz and the Morning News 2nd Hr 11/26/25: Congratulations, Indiana. You proved that you can tax poor people into submission. Be proud. Indiana’s House of Representatives is coming back Dec. 1 for Congressional redistricting. Sen Todd Young: Peace Deal Should Not Limit Ukraine’s Ability To Deter. Banana Salt & Pepper shakers. Rep Mitch Gore calls upon State Representatives Dave Hall, Danny Lopez, Hunter Smith, Becky Cash, Ed Clere and Alaina Shonkwiler to Boycott The Gerrymander

Published on November 26, 2025

1. Congratulations, Indiana. You proved that you can tax poor people into submission. Be proud

Congratulations, Indiana. You proved that you can tax poor people into submission. Be proud – https://www.wishtv.com/news/indiana-tobacco-tax-impact/

2. Indiana’s House of Representatives is coming back Dec. 1 for Congressional redistricting

3. Sen Todd Young: Peace Deal Should Not Limit Ukraine’s Ability To Deter

4. Banana Salt & Pepper shakers

5. Rep Mitch Gore calls upon State Representatives Dave Hall, Danny Lopez, Hunter Smith, Becky Cash, Ed Clere and Alaina Shonkwiler to Boycott The Gerrymander

