Tony Katz + The Morning News

Tony Katz and the Morning News 2nd Hr 11/25/24: JMV talks about another Colts loss, More leftist media nonsense, Spiral Staircase for sale, Ellen leaving the country because the P Diddy files are coming out?

Published on November 25, 2024

Tony Katz and the Morning News 2nd Hr  
1. JMV joins to talk about the latest Colts loss

2. Leftist media still spewing nonsense that caused them to lose the election

3. Spiral Staircase for Sale

4. Ellen leaving the country because the P Diddy Files are coming out?

5. Chef Tony is going to be challenged by the Thanksgiving Weather Forecaster

Cold weather and making smoked brisket is not easy. 

