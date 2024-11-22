Listen Live
Close
Tony Katz + The Morning News

Tony Katz and the Morning News 2nd Hr 11/22/24: IN GOP down with Marijuana, Casey Concedes, Gaslighting KJP, Smokey & The Bandit Movie Poster, Braun & Cruz Miss Important Vote

Published on November 22, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Tony Katz and the Morning News 2nd Hr  
PLEASE SUBSCRIBE TO THE PODCAST  Tony Katz + The Morning News on Apple Podcasts  Tony Katz + The Morning News | Podcast on Spotify  Tony Katz and the Morning News on IHeartRadio  Catch the show in its entirety here:  Tony Katz + The Morning News – WIBC 93.1 FM 

1. Indiana GOP is down with marijuana

Indiana GOP is down with marijuana
Source: Getty

Republicans making a push for legalized marijuana in Indiana – https://www.ibj.com/articles/prominent-republicans-back-safe-and-regulated-marijuana-legalization-group?utm_source=ibj&utm_medium=home-headlines

2. It's about time

Sen. Bob Casey finally concedes – https://nypost.com/2024/11/21/us-news/sen-bob-casey-concedes-pennsylvania-us-senate-race-to-republican-david-mccormick/?utm_campaign=iphone_nyp&utm_source=mail_app

3. KJP continues to gaslight the public

KJP continues to gaslight the public
Source: Getty

4. Framed Smokey & The Bandit Movie Poster

5. A question that will need answering:

Related Tags

Indiana
More from WIBC 93.1 FM

WIBC 93.1 FM

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close