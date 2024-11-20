Listen Live
Tony Katz and the Morning News 2nd Hr 11/20/24: Greg Taylor Speaks, Nancy Mace Won’t Back Down, Countertop Dishwasher, More Trump Picks

Published on November 20, 2024

Tony Katz and the Morning News 2nd Hr  
1. Taylor Speaks At Organization Day As He Faces Claims Of Sexual Harassment

2. Rep. Nancy Mace is not backing down for standing up for women

3. Countertop Dishwasher for sale

4. More Trump Cabinet picks

