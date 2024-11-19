Listen Live
Tony Katz + The Morning News

Tony Katz and the Morning News 2nd Hr 11/19/24: Houchin FAFSA, No Dep Edu Nomination Yet, AT&T Stolen Copper, Al Sharpton, Lego Table, Greg Taylor

Published on November 19, 2024

Tony Katz and the Morning News 2nd Hr  
1. Houchin's Bill To Move FAFSA Roll Out Deadline Easily Passes House

2. Trump has yet to nominate head of Department of Education

3. AT&T offers $5,000 reward for tips on copper thefts

4. Joe & Mika meet with Trump, and Sharpton asks where are the black men in Trump's cabinet

5. Parent must have: Lego table

6. Greg Taylor Remains Senate Minority Leader Despite Harassment Claims

