Tony Katz and the Morning News 2nd Hr 11/18/25: Hoosier lawmakers are going to make “tweaks” to property taxes? Why did Trump change his mind regarding the release of the Epstein files? 1976 IU Bison Needlepoint. SCOTUS rejects petition from Christian School regarding prayer at games. 

Tony Katz and the Morning News 2nd Hr

1. Hoosier lawmakers are going to make “tweaks” to property taxes? Source:WIBC Hoosier lawmakers are going to make “tweaks” to property taxes? – https://www.ibj.com/articles/legislative-leaders-to-look-at-tweaks-to-taxes-medicaid-in-2026-legislative-session?utm_source=ibj&utm_medium=home-latest-news 2. Why did Trump change his mind regarding the release of the Epstein files? 3. 1976 IU Bison Needlepoint 4. SCOTUS rejects petition from Christian School regarding prayer at games. Source:Getty Supreme Court won’t hear Christian school’s challenge to loudspeaker prayer ban