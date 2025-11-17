Tony Katz and the Morning News 2nd Hr 11/17/25: IU football continues to roll. JMV joins to discuss. Also, Pacers season is likely to get worse. Indiana Republicans fail Hoosiers. Is this Tay Tay approved? President Trump tells House Republicans to release the Epstein files

Tony Katz and the Morning News 2nd Hr

PLEASE SUBSCRIBE TO THE PODCAST

Tony Katz + The Morning News on Apple Podcasts

Tony Katz + The Morning News | Podcast on Spotify

Tony Katz and the Morning News on IHeartRadio

Catch the show in its entirety here:

Tony Katz + The Morning News – WIBC 93.1 FM

1. IU football continues to roll. JMV joins to discuss. Also, Pacers season is likely to get worse. 1-12 start is worst in franchise history 2. Indiana Republicans fail Hoosiers 3. Is this Tay Tay approved? 4. President Trump tells House Republicans to release the Epstein files President Trump tells House Republicans to release the Epstein files