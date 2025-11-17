Listen Live
Tony Katz and the Morning News 2nd Hr 11/17/25: IU football continues to roll. JMV joins to discuss. Also, Pacers season is likely to get worse. Indiana Republicans fail Hoosiers. Is this Tay Tay approved? President Trump tells House Republicans to release the Epstein files

Published on November 17, 2025

Tony Katz and the Morning News 2nd Hr

1. IU football continues to roll. JMV joins to discuss. 

Also, Pacers season is likely to get worse. 

1-12 start is worst in franchise history

2. Indiana Republicans fail Hoosiers

3. Is this Tay Tay approved?

4. President Trump tells House Republicans to release the Epstein files

