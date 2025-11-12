Tony Katz and the Morning News 2nd Hr 11/12/25: Funding issues impact IPS teachers’ new contract. Woman says SHE was kicked out of a Los Angeles gym after she was harassed by a transsexual in the changing room. Four Horseman (Ric Flair) Autographed Turnbuckle Pad. Privately, Democrats are angry. Publicly, Democrats are angry

Tony Katz and the Morning News 2nd Hr
PLEASE SUBSCRIBE TO THE PODCAST
Tony Katz + The Morning News on Apple Podcasts
Tony Katz + The Morning News | Podcast on Spotify
Tony Katz and the Morning News on IHeartRadio
Catch the show in its entirety here:
Tony Katz + The Morning News – WIBC 93.1 FM
1. Funding issues impact IPS teachers’ new contract
Funding issues impact IPS teachers’ new contract – Indianapolis News | Indiana Weather | Indiana Traffic | WISH-TV |
2. Woman says SHE was kicked out of a Los Angeles gym after she was harassed by a transsexual in the changing room
Tish Hyman confronts California Senator Weiner
Man who was in woman’s locker room that Tish complained about
3. Four Horseman (Ric Flair) Autographed Turnbuckle Pad
4. Privately, Democrats are angry. Publicly, Democrats are angry
Privately, Democrats are angry. Publicly, Democrats are angry – https://www.newsmax.com/politics/house-democrats-hakeem-jeffries/2025/11/11/id/1234139/
More from WIBC 93.1 FM