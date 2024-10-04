Tony Katz and the Morning News 2nd Hr 10/4/24: Micah Mistake, Dems Now Love Warhawk Liz Cheney, Japanese Danbot For Sale, FEMA Broke
1. Micah Mistake?
2. Now Dems Love Liz Cheney?
3. Fantastic Virginian Republican for Senate
4. Trump: “Liz Cheney is a stupid War Hawk”
Hispanic women moving over to Trump because they want peace
5. Amazon Danbot Japanese collectible for sale
6. FEMA cries poor
FEMA doesn’t have the money to take care of Americans ravaged by Hurricane Helene? Because it went to illegal immigrants? – https://www.zerohedge.com/political/america-last-after-spending-640-million-migrants-and-billions-abroad-fema-suddenly-broke
