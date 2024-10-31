Listen Live
Close
Politics

Tony Katz and the Morning News 2nd Hr 10/31/24: Richardson Out, Flacco In, There’s An Election Coming Up, Tony’s Live Event Sold Out, 1890s Barn, Presidential Race is still very tight

Published on October 31, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Tony Katz and the Morning News 2nd Hr  
PLEASE SUBSCRIBE TO THE PODCAST  Tony Katz + The Morning News on Apple Podcasts  Tony Katz + The Morning News | Podcast on Spotify  Tony Katz and the Morning News on IHeartRadio  Catch the show in its entirety here:  Tony Katz + The Morning News – WIBC 93.1 FM 

1. Richardson Out, Flacco In

Richardson Out, Flacco In
Source: Getty

https://youtu.be/Hps6XXhRM2M?si=p-zTrQE8p8iRvvnk

2. There's an election coming ups

There's an election coming ups
Source: other

Jennifer McCormick’s “Walter Ad”

Who is Walter

3. Jimmy Kimmel tells Trump voters to vote after the election

Jimmy Kimmel tells Trump voters to vote after the election
Source: Getty

Remember that the DOJ convicted Trump supporting influencer for voter suppression in 2016.

Eastern District of New York | Social Media Influencer Douglass Mackey Convicted of Election Interference in 2016 Presidential Race | United States Department of Justice

4. Sold Out

5. 1890's Barn and Foundation for sale on the marketplace

6. The election is still very tight!

The election is still very tight!
Source: Getty

More from WIBC 93.1 FM

WIBC 93.1 FM

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close