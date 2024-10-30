Tony Katz and the Morning News 2nd Hr 10/30/24: Bloomington Water, Private Schools, Local Elections, Blatz Beer, Biden Calls Trump Supporters Trash
1. Why is Bloomington adding coconut powder to the drinking water?
Why is Bloomington adding coconut powder to the drinking water? – https://fox59.com/indiana-news/bloomington-adds-cocunut-powder-to-drinking-water-after-taste-odor-complaints/
2. Attendance at private school is on the rise
Attendance at private school is on the rise – https://www.ibj.com/articles/attendance-at-private-schools-in-indiana-other-states-on-the-rise-report-says?utm_source=ibj&utm_medium=home-latest-news
3. Elections aren't always about the President, local elections also matter A LOT
4. 1950’s Blatz Beer Bar Display for sale on the marketplace
5. Biden calls Trump supporters garbage, and the WH changes the transcript
