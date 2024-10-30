Listen Live
Close
Tony Katz + The Morning News

Tony Katz and the Morning News 2nd Hr 10/30/24: Bloomington Water, Private Schools, Local Elections, Blatz Beer, Biden Calls Trump Supporters Trash

Published on October 30, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Tony Katz and the Morning News 2nd Hr  
PLEASE SUBSCRIBE TO THE PODCAST  Tony Katz + The Morning News on Apple Podcasts  Tony Katz + The Morning News | Podcast on Spotify  Tony Katz and the Morning News on IHeartRadio  Catch the show in its entirety here:  Tony Katz + The Morning News – WIBC 93.1 FM 

1. Why is Bloomington adding coconut powder to the drinking water?

Why is Bloomington adding coconut powder to the drinking water?
Source: Getty

Why is Bloomington adding coconut powder to the drinking water? – https://fox59.com/indiana-news/bloomington-adds-cocunut-powder-to-drinking-water-after-taste-odor-complaints/

2. Attendance at private school is on the rise

Attendance at private school is on the rise
Source: Getty

Attendance at private school is on the rise – https://www.ibj.com/articles/attendance-at-private-schools-in-indiana-other-states-on-the-rise-report-says?utm_source=ibj&utm_medium=home-latest-news

3. Elections aren't always about the President, local elections also matter A LOT

Elections aren't always about the President, local elections also matter A LOT
Source: Getty

4. 1950’s Blatz Beer Bar Display for sale on the marketplace

5. Biden calls Trump supporters garbage, and the WH changes the transcript

More from WIBC 93.1 FM

WIBC 93.1 FM

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close