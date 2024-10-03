Listen Live
Tony Katz + The Morning News

Tony Katz and the Morning News 2nd Hr 10/3/24: Longshoremen Strike, Takes on the Braun – McCormick Debate Last Night, You Can Bet On Elections Now, Sticker Shocks for Workers Returning In Person

Published on October 3, 2024

Rob Kendall in for Tony Katz  Tony Katz and the Morning News 2nd Hr  
1. Longshoremen Strike

Longshoremen Strike
Don’t panic!

2. Takes on the Braun – McCormick debate last night

Takes on the Braun - McCormick debate last night
3. Federal appeals court allows betting on elections, ruling against government

Federal appeals court allows betting on elections, ruling against government
Federal appeals court allows betting on elections, ruling against government (thehill.com)

4. Workers returning to in person working are experiencing sticker shock

Workers returning to in person working are experiencing sticker shock
It’s more expensive to drive into work

