Listen Live
Close
Tony Katz + The Morning News

Tony Katz and the Morning News 2nd Hr 10/23/24: Delphi Update, Governor’s Race, Trump Going On Rogan, Gabbard Joining The Republicans, Obama Doesn’t Know Why The Country Is Divided, Check Out This Organ, Check Out These IndyStar Headlines

Published on October 23, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Tony Katz and the Morning News 2nd Hr  
PLEASE SUBSCRIBE TO THE PODCAST  Tony Katz + The Morning News on Apple Podcasts  Tony Katz + The Morning News | Podcast on Spotify  Tony Katz and the Morning News on IHeartRadio  Catch the show in its entirety here:  Tony Katz + The Morning News – WIBC 93.1 FM 

1. Delphi Victims

Delphi Victims
Source: WISH-TV

2. Is there a buzz over our Governor's race?

Is there a buzz over our Governor's race?
Source: other

3. Trump to go on Rogan podcast

Trump to go on Rogan podcast
Source: Getty

4. Tulsi Gabbard joining the Republican party

Tulsi Gabbard joining the Republican party
Source: Getty

5. Barack Obama can not understand how he led America to be so politically divided

Barack Obama can not understand how he led America to be so politically divided
Source: Getty

Barack Obama can not understand how he led America to be so politically divided – https://x.com/ZitoSalena/status/1848886969151197432

6. Today on the Marketplace: Check Out this Organ!

7. IndyStar: Indiana's EV charging plan needs to be equitable for all

IndyStar: Indiana's EV charging plan needs to be equitable for all

Indiana’s EV charging plan needs to be equitable for all communities

8. More clown world from the IndyStar

More from WIBC 93.1 FM

WIBC 93.1 FM

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close