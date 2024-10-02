Listen Live
Tony Katz + The Morning News

Tony Katz and the Morning News 2nd Hr 10/2/24: Anthem HQ For Sale, Rokita – Wells Debate, 8 Million Jobs, Vance – Walz Debate, Hillbilly Jim, Magic Walz

Published on October 2, 2024

Tony Katz and the Morning News 2nd Hr  
1. Anthem HQ is for sale

Anthem HQ is for sale
Anthem HQ is for sale – https://www.ibj.com/articles/owner-of-former-anthem-hq-lists-building-for-sale-open-to-conversion?utm_source=ibj&utm_medium=home-carousel

2. Rokita – Wells debate is happening

Rokita - Wells debate is happening

Rokita Wells debate is happening – https://fox59.com/indianapolitics/rokita-wells-to-meet-for-infocus-attorney-general-debate/

3. 8 million job openings in the US

8 million job openings in the US
8 million job openings in the US – https://abcnews.go.com/Business/wireStory/us-job-openings-rise-8-million-labor-market-114385588

4. Nicole Wallace says the exact opposite of what American was thinking

5. Walz Gaffe

6. Today on the Marketplace: Fun-sized Hillbilly Jim!

7. Psaki wants more “Magic Walz”

Psaki wants more “Magic Walz”
