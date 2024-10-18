Listen Live
Tony Katz and the Morning News 2nd Hr 10/18/24: Donnie Burgess reports from Delphi case, Rokita, Morales, Gaffigan, Trump, Vampirella on the Marketplace, Biden Will Secretly Vote For Trump

Published on October 18, 2024

Tony Katz and the Morning News 2nd Hr  
Catch the show in its entirety here:  Tony Katz + The Morning News – WIBC 93.1 FM 

1. Donnie Burgess reporting from the Delphi Murders case

Source: WISH-TV

Delphi Case Archives – WIBC 93.1 FM

2. Rokita, Morales Seek Immigration Info On 585,000 Registered Voters

Source: WIBC Radio

Rokita, Morales Seek Immigration Info On 585,000 Registered Voters (wibc.com)

3. Jim Gaffigan: Why isn't the Vice President here?

Source: Getty

4. Trump roasts Walz

5. Vision Models Vampirella

6. Ouch! That hurts!

