Politics

Tony Katz and the Morning News 2nd Hr 10/17/24: Protecting Girls Sports, Gangs Taking Over Apt Complexes in TX, Kamala Can’t Answer Questions, Vintage Hand Tooled Leather Monopoly Board, Left Wing Says Any Criticism of Kamala is Fascist

Published on October 17, 2024

Tony Katz and the Morning News 2nd Hr  
1. Keeping boys out of girls sports is always the right thing to do

2. Now gangs are taking over apartment complexes in Texas

Now gangs are taking over apartment complexes in Texas – https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/texas/article-13958241/texas-gang-tren-aragua-apartment-complex-raid.html

3. Left wing think the gang takeovers are only a handful

4. She can't run on her record, all answers are "but Trump"

5. Vintage hand tooled Leather monopoly board

6. Any hard hitting questions of Kamala is labeled fascist and laptop. It's gross.

