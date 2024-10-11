Listen Live
Tony Katz and the Morning News 2nd Hr 10/11/24: Indiana Democrat Cultists, DeSantis In Charge, Man Enough To Vote For Kamala Video, Pop Machine For Sale, Barack Obama Campaigning In PA

Published on October 11, 2024

Tony Katz and the Morning News 2nd Hr  
1. Indiana Democrats now have a "common sense" abortion rights plan. These people are cultists

Indiana Democrats now have a “common sense” abortion rights plan. These people are cultists – https://fox59.com/indianapolitics/mccormick-campaign-advocates-for-reproductive-freedom-in-new-abortion-rights-plan/

2. Indiana Democrat Destiny Wells

3. DeSantis hitting Harris over hurricanes is great for Trump

DeSantis hitting Harris over hurricanes is great for Trump – https://pjmedia.com/matt-margolis/2024/10/10/ron-desantis-just-destroyed-kamala-again-for-politicizing-hurricane-response-n4933212

4. "Man Enough" video supporting Kamala

5. Pop machine for sale on the marketplace

6. Barack Obama Urges Black Male Voters to Step Up for Kamala Harris

