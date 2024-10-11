Tony Katz and the Morning News 2nd Hr 10/11/24: Indiana Democrat Cultists, DeSantis In Charge, Man Enough To Vote For Kamala Video, Pop Machine For Sale, Barack Obama Campaigning In PA
1. Indiana Democrats now have a "common sense" abortion rights plan. These people are cultists
Indiana Democrats now have a “common sense” abortion rights plan. These people are cultists – https://fox59.com/indianapolitics/mccormick-campaign-advocates-for-reproductive-freedom-in-new-abortion-rights-plan/
2. Indiana Democrat Destiny Wells
3. DeSantis hitting Harris over hurricanes is great for Trump
DeSantis hitting Harris over hurricanes is great for Trump – https://pjmedia.com/matt-margolis/2024/10/10/ron-desantis-just-destroyed-kamala-again-for-politicizing-hurricane-response-n4933212
4. "Man Enough" video supporting Kamala
5. Pop machine for sale on the marketplace
6. Barack Obama Urges Black Male Voters to Step Up for Kamala Harris
