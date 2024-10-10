Tony Katz and the Morning News 2nd Hr 10/10/24: Tropicana Field, Joe Hogsett, 1-in-3 Believe Conspiracies to Kill Trump, KS Prof Wants Males Who Won’t Vote For Kamala Shot, Roti Maker For Sale, Trump Momentum Map
Tony Katz and the Morning News 2nd Hr PLEASE SUBSCRIBE TO THE PODCAST Tony Katz + The Morning News on Apple Podcasts Tony Katz + The Morning News | Podcast on Spotify Tony Katz and the Morning News on IHeartRadio Catch the show in its entirety here: Tony Katz + The Morning News – WIBC 93.1 FM
1. Hurricane Milton Destroys Roof of Tropicana Field Stadium
2. Committee investigating Hogsett hires Chicago-based law firm
Committee investigating Hogsett hires Chicago-based law firm – https://fox59.com/news/investigative-committee-hires-chicago-based-law-firm-to-investigate-sexual-harassment-allegations-in-hogsett-administration/
3. Newsweek Poll: 1-in-3 Believe Conspiracies to Kill Trump
Newsweek Poll: 1-in-3 Believe Conspiracies to Kill Trump | Newsmax.com
4. Kansas professor, who wants to shoot men who don't vote for Kamala Harris, is on leave
Kansas professor, who wants to shoot men who don’t vote for Kamala Harris, is on leave – https://nbcmontana.com/news/nation-world/kansas-professor-on-leave-after-calling-to-shoot-men-who-wont-vote-for-female-president-university-of-kansas-politics-kamala-harris-roger-marshall-kris-kobach
5. I didn't know you could get a Roti maker. But you can!
6. Trump Momentum Map
More from WIBC 93.1 FM