Tony Katz and the Morning News 2nd Hr 1/7/26: Hogsett should resign. Where is the public pressure? Popcorn Moment: Mamdani’s tenant director, Cea Weaver, says the city will take your building away from you if you don’t make the repairs they want. Marketplace: Kamikoto Japanese Knife Set. The young and the dateless: Why Gen Z, millennial men aren’t approaching women anymore

Tony Katz and the Morning News 2nd Hr
PLEASE SUBSCRIBE TO THE PODCAST
Tony Katz + The Morning News on Apple Podcasts
Tony Katz + The Morning News | Podcast on Spotify
Tony Katz and the Morning News on IHeartRadio
Catch the show in its entirety here:
Tony Katz + The Morning News – WIBC 93.1 FM
1. Hogsett should resign. Where is the public pressure?
Hogsett should resign. Where is the public pressure? – https://www.ibj.com/articles/grand-jury-probe-aligns-with-alleged-misconduct-of-former-hogsett-deputy?utm_source=ibj&utm_medium=home-latest-news
2. Popcorn Moment: Mamdani’s tenant director, Cea Weaver, says the city will take your building away from you if you don’t make the repairs they want
3. Marketplace: Kamikoto Japanese Knife Set
4. The young and the dateless: Why Gen Z, millennial men aren’t approaching women anymor
More from WIBC 93.1 FM