Tony Katz + The Morning News

Tony Katz and the Morning News 2nd Hr 1/7/26: Hogsett should resign. Where is the public pressure? Popcorn Moment: Mamdani’s tenant director, Cea Weaver, says the city will take your building away from you if you don’t make the repairs they want. Marketplace: Kamikoto Japanese Knife Set. The young and the dateless: Why Gen Z, millennial men aren’t approaching women anymore

Published on January 7, 2026

Tony Katz and the Morning News 2nd Hr

1. Hogsett should resign. Where is the public pressure?

Hogsett should resign. Where is the public pressure? – https://www.ibj.com/articles/grand-jury-probe-aligns-with-alleged-misconduct-of-former-hogsett-deputy?utm_source=ibj&utm_medium=home-latest-news

2. Popcorn Moment: Mamdani’s tenant director, Cea Weaver, says the city will take your building away from you if you don’t make the repairs they want

3. Marketplace: Kamikoto Japanese Knife Set

4. The young and the dateless: Why Gen Z, millennial men aren’t approaching women anymor

