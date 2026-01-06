Listen Live
Tony Katz and the Morning News 2nd Hr 1/6/26: Hoosier Property Tax Overhaul Takes Effect for 2026. Popcorn Moment: FBI thwarted ‘ISIS-inspired plot’ at Indiana school, but won’t say where. Marketplace: Battlestar Galactica Drinking Glasses 1979. If Kelly gets demoted, he got off way too easy

Published on January 6, 2026

Tony Katz and the Morning News 2nd Hr

1. Hoosier Property Tax Overhaul Takes Effect for 2026

2. Popcorn Moment: FBI thwarted ‘ISIS-inspired plot’ at Indiana school, but won’t say where

3. Marketplace: Battlestar Galactica Drinking Glasses 1979

4. If Kelly gets demoted, he got off way too easy

If Kelly gets demoted, he got off way too easy – https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/markkelly-censure-demotion/2026/01/05/id/1240863/

