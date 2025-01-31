Listen Live
Close
Tony Katz + The Morning News

Tony Katz and the Morning News 2nd Hr 1/31/25: Caitlin Clark has power! Not even Democrats like Democrats, Biden’s pick for FAA head in ’23, Deviled Eggs Earrings, Was Crash Act of Terrorism? Don’t Wait For Hogsett to solve the homeless problem

Published on January 31, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Tony Katz and the Morning News 2nd Hr  
PLEASE SUBSCRIBE TO THE PODCAST  Tony Katz + The Morning News on Apple Podcasts  Tony Katz + The Morning News | Podcast on Spotify  Tony Katz and the Morning News on IHeartRadio  Catch the show in its entirety here:  Tony Katz + The Morning News – WIBC 93.1 FM 

1. Caitlin Clark has power!

Caitlin Clark has power!
Source: Getty

2. Not even Democrats like Democrats

Not even Democrats like Democrats
Source: Getty

3. Why has no one brought up the possibility of terrorism?

Why has no one brought up the possibility of terrorism?
Source: Getty

4. Dems are horrified by Trump's yesterday, but look who Biden nominated to head the FAA in '23

5. Deviled Eggs Earrings

6. Why has no one asked if this might have been terrorism?

Why has no one asked if this might have been terrorism?
Source: n/a

7. Don't Wait For Hogsett to solve the homeless problem

Don't Wait For Hogsett to solve the homeless problem
Source: other

More from WIBC 93.1 FM

WIBC 93.1 FM

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close