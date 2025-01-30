Tony Katz and the Morning News 2nd Hr 1/30/25: Air Traffic Control audio from DC, 15 people killed in Indy in January, Is everybody in Indiana sick? Dems look ridiculous (again) in RFK Jr, DC Press Conference
1. Audio from air traffic control in DC
2. Is this accurate? 15 people killed in Indy in January alone?
3. Is everybody in Indiana sick?
Is everyone in Indiana sick? – https://www.newsnationnow.com/us-news/midwest/indiana-elementary-school-illness/
4. Dems look ridiculous (again) in RFK Jr
The only questions about RFK Day One testimony is: Do you believe him? – https://www.wsj.com/politics/rfk-jr-backs-vaccines-and-trumps-agenda-in-senate-testimony-329b45ee?mod=hp_lead_pos6
….the only thing confirmed on Day One? Democrats are ridiculous freaks, and they’ve looked ridiculous in every confirmation hearing.
5. DC Press Conference
