Tony Katz and the Morning News 2nd Hr 1/30/25: Air Traffic Control audio from DC, 15 people killed in Indy in January, Is everybody in Indiana sick? Dems look ridiculous (again) in RFK Jr, DC Press Conference

Catch the show in its entirety here:

Tony Katz and the Morning News on IHeartRadio

PLEASE SUBSCRIBE TO THE PODCAST

Is everyone in Indiana sick? – https://www.newsnationnow.com/us-news/midwest/indiana-elementary-school-illness/

4. Dems look ridiculous (again) in RFK Jr

Source: Getty

The only questions about RFK Day One testimony is: Do you believe him? – https://www.wsj.com/politics/rfk-jr-backs-vaccines-and-trumps-agenda-in-senate-testimony-329b45ee?mod=hp_lead_pos6

….the only thing confirmed on Day One? Democrats are ridiculous freaks, and they’ve looked ridiculous in every confirmation hearing.