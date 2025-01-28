Tony Katz and the Morning News 2nd Hr 1/28/25: Whippets, Casually Cruel, Selena Gomez is triggered, White Castle Crocs, Andy Beshear
1. Tara and Tony Get You Some Coming To Podcast App soon!
2. Indiana targets 'whippets' and urges public awareness on abuse dangers
Indiana targets ‘whippets’ and urges public awareness on abuse dangers | wthr.com
3. New York Magazine calls young Trumpers "Casually Cruel".
Tony registers the domain.
4. Selena Gomez is triggered by the deportation of illegal alien criminals
Why Selena Gomez would post this video is beyond understanding – https://www.foxnews.com/media/selena-gomez-posts-quickly-deletes-video-crying-about-trumps-ice-deportations-displaying-mexican-flag
….She damaged herself here. And I almost think Trump should invite her to the White House to discuss what is really happening and why. After consideration, maybe there is a moment here to even further engage America in why this is happening.
5. Valentine's Day at White Castle
6. Brand New White Castle Crocs
7. Kentucky Governor believes that healthcare is a "Human Right"
This ideology is communism, and enslaves healthcare workers.
