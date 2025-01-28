Tony Katz and the Morning News 2nd Hr 1/28/25: Whippets, Casually Cruel, Selena Gomez is triggered, White Castle Crocs, Andy Beshear

4. Selena Gomez is triggered by the deportation of illegal alien criminals

Why Selena Gomez would post this video is beyond understanding – https://www.foxnews.com/media/selena-gomez-posts-quickly-deletes-video-crying-about-trumps-ice-deportations-displaying-mexican-flag

….She damaged herself here. And I almost think Trump should invite her to the White House to discuss what is really happening and why. After consideration, maybe there is a moment here to even further engage America in why this is happening.