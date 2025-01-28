Listen Live
Close
Tony Katz + The Morning News

Tony Katz and the Morning News 2nd Hr 1/28/25: Whippets, Casually Cruel, Selena Gomez is triggered, White Castle Crocs, Andy Beshear

Published on January 28, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Tony Katz and the Morning News 2nd Hr  
PLEASE SUBSCRIBE TO THE PODCAST  Tony Katz + The Morning News on Apple Podcasts  Tony Katz + The Morning News | Podcast on Spotify  Tony Katz and the Morning News on IHeartRadio  Catch the show in its entirety here:  Tony Katz + The Morning News – WIBC 93.1 FM 

1. Tara and Tony Get You Some Coming To Podcast App soon!

2. Indiana targets 'whippets' and urges public awareness on abuse dangers

Indiana targets 'whippets' and urges public awareness on abuse dangers
Source: Getty

Indiana targets ‘whippets’ and urges public awareness on abuse dangers | wthr.com

3. New York Magazine calls young Trumpers "Casually Cruel".

Tony registers the domain. 

4. Selena Gomez is triggered by the deportation of illegal alien criminals

Why Selena Gomez would post this video is beyond understanding – https://www.foxnews.com/media/selena-gomez-posts-quickly-deletes-video-crying-about-trumps-ice-deportations-displaying-mexican-flag

….She damaged herself here. And I almost think Trump should invite her to the White House to discuss what is really happening and why. After consideration, maybe there is a moment here to even further engage America in why this is happening.

5. Valentine's Day at White Castle

6. Brand New White Castle Crocs

7. Kentucky Governor believes that healthcare is a "Human Right"

This ideology is communism, and enslaves healthcare workers. 

More from WIBC 93.1 FM

WIBC 93.1 FM

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close