Tony Katz + The Morning News

Tony Katz and the Morning News 2nd Hr 1/27/25: Indianapolis, we can do better than this! Kia recall, JD Vance vs. Margaret Brennan, Smudge pot / Orchard Heater / Outdoor Heater / Fire Pit on sale, Media losing its mind that Trump is doing what he promised to do

Published on January 27, 2025

Tony Katz and the Morning News 2nd Hr  
1. Indianapolis, we can do better than this!

2. Kia recall

Kia recall – https://www.wthr.com/article/news/nation-world/kia-recall-improper-air-bag-deployment/507-3388b88d-d6b4-4417-9a42-d0b7a85736b6

3. VP JD Vance camly dismantles Margaret Brennan over executive orders and energy inputs with regard to food prices.

4. Smudge pot / Orchard Heater / Outdoor Heater / Fire Pit

5. Media losing its mind that Trump is doing what he promised to do

