Tony Katz and the Morning News 2nd Hr 1/27/25: Indianapolis, we can do better than this! Kia recall, JD Vance vs. Margaret Brennan, Smudge pot / Orchard Heater / Outdoor Heater / Fire Pit on sale, Media losing its mind that Trump is doing what he promised to do
Tony Katz and the Morning News 2nd Hr PLEASE SUBSCRIBE TO THE PODCAST Tony Katz + The Morning News on Apple Podcasts Tony Katz + The Morning News | Podcast on Spotify Tony Katz and the Morning News on IHeartRadio Catch the show in its entirety here: Tony Katz + The Morning News – WIBC 93.1 FM
1. Indianapolis, we can do better than this!
2. Kia recall
Kia recall – https://www.wthr.com/article/news/nation-world/kia-recall-improper-air-bag-deployment/507-3388b88d-d6b4-4417-9a42-d0b7a85736b6
3. VP JD Vance camly dismantles Margaret Brennan over executive orders and energy inputs with regard to food prices.
4. Smudge pot / Orchard Heater / Outdoor Heater / Fire Pit
5. Media losing its mind that Trump is doing what he promised to do
More from WIBC 93.1 FM