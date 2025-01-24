Listen Live
Tony Katz + The Morning News

Tony Katz and the Morning News 2nd Hr 1/24/25: Trump speaks to WEF at Davos, 50 Years of SNL Music, The smearing of Pete Hegseth, Mom cleans out her son’s locker

Published on January 24, 2025

Tony Katz and the Morning News 2nd Hr  
1. Trump speaks to the WEF in Davos

Trump speaks to the WEF in Davos
2. 50 Years of SNL Music

3. The smearing of Pete Hegseth

The smearing of Pete Hegseth
Allegations of alcoholism. Matt Bair from Supporting Sobriety discusses. 

4. Mom cleans out son's locker and finds framed picture of Nick Cage

Mom cleans out son's locker and finds framed picture of Nick Cage
