Tony Katz and the Morning News 2nd Hr 1/2/25: Indiana Wants More Taxes! FBI initially says New Orleans attack was not a terrorist event. Why?
1. Indiana wants to raise taxes on your driving. Again.
Indiana wants to raise taxes on your driving. Again. – https://www.ibj.com/articles/indiana-lawmakers-seek-road-funding-changes-hope-to-avoid-fiscal-cliff?utm_source=ibj&utm_medium=home-headlines
2. This push from the Indy and Indiana chambers to raise cigarette taxes is short sighted and incredibly dangerous for taxpayers
This push from the Indy and Indiana chambers to raise cigarette taxes is short sighted and incredibly dangerous for taxpayers – https://www.ibj.com/articles/matt-mindrum-and-vanessa-green-sinders-raising-cigarette-tax-good-for-hoosier-health-economy
3. FBI initially says New Orleans attack was not a terrorist event. Why?
4. Theater chairs for sale, will Matt Bair sell his stained couch on the marketplace
5. Radical Islam never went away
