Tony Katz + The Morning News

Tony Katz and the Morning News 2nd Hr 1/2/25: Indiana Wants More Taxes! FBI initially says New Orleans attack was not a terrorist event. Why?

Published on January 2, 2025

Tony Katz and the Morning News 2nd Hr  
1. Indiana wants to raise taxes on your driving. Again.

Source: Getty

 

2. This push from the Indy and Indiana chambers to raise cigarette taxes is short sighted and incredibly dangerous for taxpayers

Source: Getty

3. FBI initially says New Orleans attack was not a terrorist event. Why?

4. Theater chairs for sale, will Matt Bair sell his stained couch on the marketplace

5. Radical Islam never went away

Source: Getty

Indiana
