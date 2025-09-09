Tony Katz and the Morning News 1st Hr

Tony Katz + The Morning News – WIBC 93.1 FM

1. Rokita investigating potential labor trafficking in Indiana by Exodus Refugee Immigration 2. Time to re-open the asylums Charlotte killer in his own words 3. President Autopen 4. France is a mess 5. California woman facing felony charges for registering her dog to vote, casting 2 ballots Woman illegally cast ballots under her dog’s name in California elections | Fox News 6. Amy Coney Barrett talks Supreme Court 7. Even Charlotte killer’s mom says that the judicial system failed her son Time to re-open the asylums