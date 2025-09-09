Tony Katz and the Morning News 1st Hr
1. Rokita investigating potential labor trafficking in Indiana by Exodus Refugee Immigration
2. Time to re-open the asylums
3. President Autopen
4. France is a mess
5. California woman facing felony charges for registering her dog to vote, casting 2 ballots
Woman illegally cast ballots under her dog’s name in California elections | Fox News
6. Amy Coney Barrett talks Supreme Court
7. Even Charlotte killer’s mom says that the judicial system failed her son
University of Indianapolis Student Found Dead in Apartment
Illinois Democrats Blame Indiana For Their Crime Problems
Tipton County Arrest Tied to Chicago Homicide
Arrest Made in Indy Double Murder Case
15 Photos Of White House Press Secretary, Karoline Leavitt, In The Real World
Complaint Filed Against Greenfield Medic
Crash on I-65 Sends Indiana Trooper to Indy Hospital
Teenage Boy Shot in Northeast Indy, Police Say