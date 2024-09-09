Listen Live
Close
Politics

Tony Katz and the Morning News 1st Hr 9/9/24: Joe Hogsett is not okay, Israel Strikes Syria, Haitians Eating Ducks, Colts Lose, Fever In The Playoffs, Kamala Has Peaked

Published on September 9, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Tony Katz and the Morning News 1st Hr  
PLEASE SUBSCRIBE TO THE PODCAST  Tony Katz + The Morning News on Apple Podcasts  Tony Katz + The Morning News | Podcast on Spotify  Tony Katz and the Morning News on IHeartRadio  Catch the show in its entirety here:  Tony Katz + The Morning News – WIBC 93.1 FM 

1. There is something wrong with Joe Hogsett

There is something wrong with Joe Hogsett – https://wibc.com/438522/im-running-from-things-but-indy-mayor-hogsett-comments-at-saturday-concertim-running-from-things-but-indy-mayor-hogsett-comments-at-saturday-concert/

….it wasn’t a joke – https://fox59.com/news/indianapolis-mayor-joe-hogsett-tells-crowd-im-running-from-things-as-his-administration-continues-to-deal-with-ongoing-sexual-harassment-scandal/

2. Israeli strikes in Syria

Israeli strikes in Syria
Source: Getty

Israeli strikes in Syria leave 14 dead and more than 40 wounded, Syrian state media says | AP News

3. Haitians eating ducks and pets

4. Fishers pride event is wrong

5. Colts lose to the Texans

Colts lose to the Texans
Source: Getty

Colts Lose 11th Straight Opener 29-27 (wibc.com)

6. Indiana Fever are in the playoffs

Indiana Fever are in the playoffs
Source: Getty

The Indiana Fever are in the playoffs – https://www.ibj.com/articles/indiana-fever-qualify-for-wnba-playoffs-for-first-time-since-2016?utm_source=ibj&utm_medium=home-carousel

7. Kamala has peaked

Kamala has peaked
Source: Getty

Donald Trump is ahead in the latest NYTimes/Siena Poll – https://nypost.com/2024/09/08/us-news/donald-trump-pulls-aheads-of-kamala-harris-in-major-new-poll-after-weeks-of-trailing-her/?utm_campaign=iphone_nyp&utm_source=mail_app

….ties in the battleground states – https://www.newsmax.com/politics/poll-battleground-state-donald-trump/2024/09/08/id/1179540/

….as we’ve been saying for two weeks: The Kamala Momentum is over – https://pjmedia.com/matt-margolis/2024/09/08/the-new-york-times-writes-eulogy-for-kamalas-momentum-n4932349

….a reminder that posting on Twitter does not move the needle – https://instapundit.com/661458/

More from WIBC 93.1 FM

WIBC 93.1 FM

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close