Tony Katz and the Morning News 1st Hr 9/5/25: Will Trump send National Guard troops to Chicago? Or Baton Rouge? “Anonymous” judges criticize SCOTUS. Trump to rebrand Department of Defense as Department of War. Caitlin Clark is out for the rest of the season. The Kennedy hearing was nuts

Tony Katz and the Morning News 1st Hr
1. Will Trump send National Guard troops to Chicago?
Or Baton Rouge?
Federal troops to Baton Rouge after woman murdered – https://www.foxnews.com/us/college-students-killing-fuels-curfew-talk-trump-threatens-send-troops-crime-ridden-state
2. “Anonymous” judges criticize SCOTUS.
“Anonymous” judges criticize SCOTUS – https://www.foxnews.com/politics/federal-judges-anonymously-criticize-supreme-court-overturning-decisions-emergency-rulings
They’re not like us.
3. Trump to rebrand Department of Defense as Department of War
4. Caitlin Clark is out for the rest of the season
the WNBA is at fault.
5. The Kennedy hearing was nuts
The Kennedy hearing was nuts – https://www.washingtontimes.com/news/2025/sep/4/robert-kennedy-jr-strikes-back-hhs-head-battles-outraged-democrats/
University of Indianapolis Student Found Dead in Apartment
Illinois Democrats Blame Indiana For Their Crime Problems
Tipton County Arrest Tied to Chicago Homicide
Arrest Made in Indy Double Murder Case
15 Photos Of White House Press Secretary, Karoline Leavitt, In The Real World
Complaint Filed Against Greenfield Medic
Crash on I-65 Sends Indiana Trooper to Indy Hospital
Teenage Boy Shot in Northeast Indy, Police Say