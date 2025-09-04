Tony Katz and the Morning News 1st Hr

1. Back to the Supreme Court for Trump 2. No tax on tips, but content producers in radio have to share their earnings with the government 3. Targeting of drug boats will continue until morale improves Targeting of drug boats will continue until morale improves – https://www.washingtontimes.com/news/2025/sep/3/marco-rubio-says-us-continue-targeting-drug-boats/ 4. JD Vance: Trump Has The Legal Authority To Protect Americans, But No Immediate Plans For National Guard To Go Into Chicago 5. All Vaccine mandates ended in Florida 6. Powerball jackpot increases to $1.7B, third-largest prize in game’s history Powerball jackpot increases to $1.7B, third-largest prize in game’s history 7. Indianapolis Councilors step forward against Google data center Google data center could be overturned in the City-County Council are we asking the right questions?