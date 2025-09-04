Tony Katz and the Morning News 1st Hr
1. Back to the Supreme Court for Trump
2. No tax on tips, but content producers in radio have to share their earnings with the government
3. Targeting of drug boats will continue until morale improves
Targeting of drug boats will continue until morale improves – https://www.washingtontimes.com/news/2025/sep/3/marco-rubio-says-us-continue-targeting-drug-boats/
4. JD Vance: Trump Has The Legal Authority To Protect Americans, But No Immediate Plans For National Guard To Go Into Chicago
5. All Vaccine mandates ended in Florida
6. Powerball jackpot increases to $1.7B, third-largest prize in game’s history
Powerball jackpot increases to $1.7B, third-largest prize in game’s history
7. Indianapolis Councilors step forward against Google data center
Google data center could be overturned in the City-County Council
are we asking the right questions?
University of Indianapolis Student Found Dead in Apartment
Illinois Democrats Blame Indiana For Their Crime Problems
Tipton County Arrest Tied to Chicago Homicide
Arrest Made in Indy Double Murder Case
15 Photos Of White House Press Secretary, Karoline Leavitt, In The Real World
Complaint Filed Against Greenfield Medic
Crash on I-65 Sends Indiana Trooper to Indy Hospital
Teenage Boy Shot in Northeast Indy, Police Say