Tony Katz and the Morning News 1st Hr 9/30/24: Helene Flooding, Kamala Goes To The Border, Colts, Hoosiers, Kris Kristofferson, Jeff Flake, Fran Lebowitz
1. Storm Helene Causes Massive Flooding Across Swath Of The South
2. Kamala Harris visits the border
Kamala Harris visits the border – https://apnews.com/article/kamala-harris-donald-trump-border-arizona-4a87c6f3b2df1736aa226bc620f51b89
….Border Patrol union is calling her a liar – https://x.com/tonyxtwo/status/1839850774156710386?s=46&t=GzsfHUdx-KNzhP1Y265Mdw
….more – https://nypost.com/2024/09/28/us-news/border-patrol-union-blasts-harris-for-ignoring-migrant-crisis/
….the murderers crossing the border – https://www.foxnews.com/politics/white-house-mum-amid-outrage-data-showing-many-illegal-immigrant-criminals-free-us
3. Walz – Vance debate tomorrow
4. Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah killed
5. Flacco for the win
Indianapolis Colts Earn Second Straight Win Against Pittsburgh – WIBC 93.1 FM
6. Hoosiers are 5-0!
7. Kris Kristofferson dead at 88
Kris Kristofferson dead at 88 – https://www.newsnationnow.com/entertainment-news/ap-kris-kristofferson-singer-songwriter-and-actor-dies-at-88/