Tony Katz and the Morning News 1st Hr 9/30/24: Helene Flooding, Kamala Goes To The Border, Colts, Hoosiers, Kris Kristofferson, Jeff Flake, Fran Lebowitz

Published on September 30, 2024

Tony Katz and the Morning News 1st Hr  
1. Storm Helene Causes Massive Flooding Across Swath Of The South

2. Kamala Harris visits the border

Kamala Harris visits the border – https://apnews.com/article/kamala-harris-donald-trump-border-arizona-4a87c6f3b2df1736aa226bc620f51b89

….Border Patrol union is calling her a liar – https://x.com/tonyxtwo/status/1839850774156710386?s=46&t=GzsfHUdx-KNzhP1Y265Mdw

….more – https://nypost.com/2024/09/28/us-news/border-patrol-union-blasts-harris-for-ignoring-migrant-crisis/

….the murderers crossing the border – https://www.foxnews.com/politics/white-house-mum-amid-outrage-data-showing-many-illegal-immigrant-criminals-free-us

3. Walz – Vance debate tomorrow

4. Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah killed

5. Flacco for the win

Indianapolis Colts Earn Second Straight Win Against Pittsburgh – WIBC 93.1 FM

6. Hoosiers are 5-0!

7. Kris Kristofferson dead at 88

Kris Kristofferson dead at 88 – https://www.newsnationnow.com/entertainment-news/ap-kris-kristofferson-singer-songwriter-and-actor-dies-at-88/

8. Flake is broken by Trump

9. Fran Lebowitz is broken by Trump

