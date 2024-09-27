Listen Live
Tony Katz + The Morning News

Tony Katz and the Morning News 1st Hr 9/27/24: Helene is Coming, Zelensky to Meet With Trump, Harris Acting Tough Regarding Ukraine, Trump-Harris Polling, Less People Taking Flu & Covid Shots

Published on September 27, 2024

Tony Katz and the Morning News 1st Hr  
1. Helene is coming

2. Zelensky and Trump to meet at Trump Tower

3. Harris acts tough regarding Ukraine, claims political opposition wants surrender

4. Pop-up Pickleball Social this Saturday

5. The latest polling between Trump/Harris

6. Survey says! Most Americans will not get a Covid or Flu shot

Survey says! Most Americans will not get a Covid or Flu shot – https://www.upi.com/Health_News/2024/09/25/survey-most-americans-wont-get-flu-covid-19-vaccines/2731727277780/

