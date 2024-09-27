Tony Katz and the Morning News 1st Hr 9/27/24: Helene is Coming, Zelensky to Meet With Trump, Harris Acting Tough Regarding Ukraine, Trump-Harris Polling, Less People Taking Flu & Covid Shots
1. Helene is coming
2. Zelensky and Trump to meet at Trump Tower
3. Harris acts tough regarding Ukraine, claims political opposition wants surrender
4. Pop-up Pickleball Social this Saturday
5. The latest polling between Trump/Harris
6. Survey says! Most Americans will not get a Covid or Flu shot
Survey says! Most Americans will not get a Covid or Flu shot – https://www.upi.com/Health_News/2024/09/25/survey-most-americans-wont-get-flu-covid-19-vaccines/2731727277780/
