Tony Katz and the Morning News 1st Hr 9/26/24: Helene Coming, Kamala Ruhle Intv, Desperate Biden, Bilzerian is a Putz, Eric Adams
Tony Katz and the Morning News 1st Hr PLEASE SUBSCRIBE TO THE PODCAST Tony Katz + The Morning News on Apple Podcasts Tony Katz + The Morning News | Podcast on Spotify Tony Katz and the Morning News on IHeartRadio Catch the show in its entirety here: Tony Katz + The Morning News – WIBC 93.1 FM
1. Helene is coming
2. Kamala wants people to pay their "fair share" in taxes
3. Biden desperate for a cease fire
4. Dan Bilzerian is a putz
5. New York City Mayor Eric Adams under fire
6. Fever eliminated
7. Who is Matt Sluka? UNLV QB redshirting remainder of season amid reported NIL dispute
Who is Matt Sluka? UNLV QB redshirting remainder of season amid reported NIL dispute (msn.com)
8. Kamala can't shine even with a "friendly" interviewer
More from WIBC 93.1 FM