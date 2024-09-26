Listen Live
Tony Katz + The Morning News

Tony Katz and the Morning News 1st Hr 9/26/24: Helene Coming, Kamala Ruhle Intv, Desperate Biden, Bilzerian is a Putz, Eric Adams

Published on September 26, 2024

Tony Katz and the Morning News 1st Hr  
1. Helene is coming

Source: Getty

2. Kamala wants people to pay their "fair share" in taxes

Source: Getty

3. Biden desperate for a cease fire

Source: Getty

4. Dan Bilzerian is a putz

5. New York City Mayor Eric Adams under fire

Source: Getty

6. Fever eliminated

Source: Getty

Season ends for Indiana fever (wibc.com)

7. Who is Matt Sluka? UNLV QB redshirting remainder of season amid reported NIL dispute

Source: Getty

Who is Matt Sluka? UNLV QB redshirting remainder of season amid reported NIL dispute (msn.com)

8. Kamala can't shine even with a "friendly" interviewer

