Tony Katz + The Morning News

Tony Katz and the Morning News 1st Hr 9/24/24: Andre Carson, Zelinsky Flying in C-17 to US, National Guard Troops to Middle East, Spinners, Election Is Not About Women

Published on September 24, 2024

Tony Katz and the Morning News 1st Hr  
1. Indy, this is what you voted for?

2. The Biden-Harris admin is using military assets to fly Zelensky into a battleground state in order to undermine their political opponents.

3. 600 Indiana Nat'l Guard Soldiers To Deploy To The Middle East

4. 2 Monday Football Games Last Night

5. City Councilors Considering New Fines, Penalties For Street Takeovers

6. Election is not about women, it's about men

Election is not about women, it's about men
Source: Getty

Democrats are worried that polls aren’t telling the whole story – https://althouse.blogspot.com/2024/09/democrats-are-increasingly-worried-that.html

