Tony Katz and the Morning News 1st Hr 9/24/24: Andre Carson, Zelinsky Flying in C-17 to US, National Guard Troops to Middle East, Spinners, Election Is Not About Women
Tony Katz and the Morning News 1st Hr PLEASE SUBSCRIBE TO THE PODCAST Tony Katz + The Morning News on Apple Podcasts Tony Katz + The Morning News | Podcast on Spotify Tony Katz and the Morning News on IHeartRadio Catch the show in its entirety here: Tony Katz + The Morning News – WIBC 93.1 FM
1. Indy, this is what you voted for?
2. The Biden-Harris admin is using military assets to fly Zelensky into a battleground state in order to undermine their political opponents.
3. 600 Indiana Nat'l Guard Soldiers To Deploy To The Middle East
600 Indiana Nat’l Guard Soldiers To Deploy To The Middle East (wibc.com)
4. 2 Monday Football Games Last Night
5. City Councilors Considering New Fines, Penalties For Street Takeovers
City Councilors Considering New Fines, Penalties For Street Takeovers (wibc.com)
6. Election is not about women, it's about men
Democrats are worried that polls aren’t telling the whole story – https://althouse.blogspot.com/2024/09/democrats-are-increasingly-worried-that.html
More from WIBC 93.1 FM