Tony Katz and the Morning News 1st Hr 9/22/25: Erika Kirk riveting testimonial for her husband. Tony’s vacation plans will not be involving the UK, Canada or Australia. ABC station at Sacramento shot at. Is it Jimmy Kimmel related? Can the Fever get to the Finals? Hoosiers hosed the fighting Illini. Neighbors, Leaders in Indianapolis Condemn Weekend Shootings

Tony Katz and the Morning News 1st Hr
1. Erika Kirk riveting testimonial for her husband
2. Tony’s vacation plans will not be involving the UK, Canada or Australia
PM Kier Starmer has done the despicable – https://x.com/Keir_Starmer/status/1969751392802750719
….more – https://www.newsnationnow.com/world/international-headlines/ap-uk-set-to-recognize-palestinian-state-despite-opposition-from-the-us/
….Canada and Australia, too – https://www.wsj.com/world/middle-east/in-historic-shift-u-k-australia-and-canada-recognize-a-palestinian-state-83598a66?mod=hp_lead_pos1
….Hamas to Israel: We will kill them all – https://nypost.com/2025/09/20/world-news/hamas-releases-parting-image-of-48-remaining-captives-vowing-that-israel-will-never-see-them-again/?utm_campaign=iphone_nyp&utm_source=mail_app
….they don’t want peace. They never have – https://x.com/barakher/status/1969300798317248966?s=51&t=7M1GkVlBGTW7WxpsBfd8uA
3. ABC station at Sacramento shot at. Is it Jimmy Kimmel related?
ABC station at Sacramento shot at. Is it Jimmy Kimmel related? – https://x.com/curtishouck/status/1969178203521458669?s=51&t=7M1GkVlBGTW7WxpsBfd8uA
more – https://x.com/collinrugg/status/1969498664625455276?s=51&t=7M1GkVlBGTW7WxpsBfd8uA
….anti-Trump, of course – https://x.com/aghamilton29/status/1969479346801754532?s=51&t=7M1GkVlBGTW7WxpsBfd8uA
4. Can the Fever get to the Finals?
5. Hoosiers hosed the fighting Illini
6. Neighbors, Leaders in Indianapolis Condemn Weekend Shootings
