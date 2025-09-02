Tony Katz and the Morning News 1st Hr 9/2/25: Trump is alive and well. despite Democrats wishes. Appeals court says Trump’s tariffs are unconstitutional. Private sector wages are up .7%, 5% annualized. IU wins. So does Purdue. Joy Reid embraces DEI. Who knew Gwyneth Paltrow was right for leaving Chris Martin. Why hasn’t Mike Braun scheduled the Special Session yet? 

Tony Katz and the Morning News 1st Hr

PLEASE SUBSCRIBE TO THE PODCAST

Tony Katz + The Morning News on Apple Podcasts

Tony Katz + The Morning News | Podcast on Spotify

Tony Katz and the Morning News on IHeartRadio

Catch the show in its entirety here:

Tony Katz + The Morning News – WIBC 93.1 FM

1. Trump is alive and well. despite Democrats wishes Trump is alive and the Internet is weird – https://nypost.com/2025/08/30/us-news/president-trump-is-alive-and-well-after-online-rumors-of-his-death/ 2. Appeals court says Trump’s tariffs are unconstitutional Appeals court says Trump’s tariffs are unconstitutional – https://apnews.com/live/donald-trump-news-updates-8-29-2025?version=1756479256725 3. Private sector wages are up .7%, 5% annualized Private sector wages are up .7%, 5% annualized 4. IU wins 5. So does Purdue 6. Joy Reid embraces DEI 7. Who knew Gwyneth Paltrow was right for leaving Chris Martin 8. Why hasn’t Mike Braun scheduled the Special Session yet?