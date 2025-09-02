Tony Katz and the Morning News 1st Hr 9/2/25: Trump is alive and well. despite Democrats wishes. Appeals court says Trump’s tariffs are unconstitutional. Private sector wages are up .7%, 5% annualized. IU wins. So does Purdue. Joy Reid embraces DEI. Who knew Gwyneth Paltrow was right for leaving Chris Martin. Why hasn’t Mike Braun scheduled the Special Session yet? 

Tony Katz and the Morning News 1st Hr
1. Trump is alive and well. despite Democrats wishes
Trump is alive and the Internet is weird – https://nypost.com/2025/08/30/us-news/president-trump-is-alive-and-well-after-online-rumors-of-his-death/
2. Appeals court says Trump’s tariffs are unconstitutional
Appeals court says Trump’s tariffs are unconstitutional – https://apnews.com/live/donald-trump-news-updates-8-29-2025?version=1756479256725
3. Private sector wages are up .7%, 5% annualized
Private sector wages are up .7%, 5% annualized
4. IU wins
5. So does Purdue
6. Joy Reid embraces DEI
7. Who knew Gwyneth Paltrow was right for leaving Chris Martin
8. Why hasn’t Mike Braun scheduled the Special Session yet?
