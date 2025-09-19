Tony Katz and the Morning News 1st Hr 9/19/25: Congratulations to the Fever and the city. Trump admits Putin ‘let me down’ on Ukraine peace talks. CDC panel votes to push back MMR vaccine recommendation to 4 years old. Uber Eats will soon be making some meal deliveries with drones. When you have $14.5 million, you can turn down $14.5 million. Jimmy Kimmel is responsible for Jimmy Kimmel

Tony Katz and the Morning News 1st Hr

PLEASE SUBSCRIBE TO THE PODCAST

Tony Katz + The Morning News on Apple Podcasts

Tony Katz + The Morning News | Podcast on Spotify

Tony Katz and the Morning News on IHeartRadio

Catch the show in its entirety here:

Tony Katz + The Morning News – WIBC 93.1 FM

1. Congratulations to the Fever and the city Fever Rally Past Atlanta 87-85 to Win Playoff Series 2. Trump admits Putin ‘let me down’ on Ukraine peace talks 3. CDC panel votes to push back MMR vaccine recommendation to 4 years old 4. Uber Eats will soon be making some meal deliveries with drones 5. When you have $14.5 million, you can turn down $14.5 million When you have $14.5 million, you can turn down $14.5 million – https://nypost.com/2025/09/18/entertainment/matthew-mcconaughey-turned-down-14-5-million-during-acting-hiatus/ 6. Jimmy Kimmel is responsible for Jimmy Kimmel Inside Disney’s Abrupt Decision to Suspend Jimmy Kimmel’s Show Jimmy is angry and Jimmy won’t apologize – https://nypost.com/2025/09/18/media/ujimmy-kimmel-refused-to-apologize-after-charlie-kirk-outrage/ ….is ABC already looking to bring him back? – https://www.cnn.com/2025/09/18/entertainment/abc-jimmy-kimmel-what-comes-next