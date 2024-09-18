Tony Katz and the Morning News 1st Hr 9/18/24: Tim Walz Doesn’t Believe In Free Speech, How Much Will The Fed Cut? The Pager Strike Against Hezbollah, Sean Puffy Combs, Haitians in Alabama
1. Tim Walz: There’s no guarantee to free speech on misinformation or hate speech.
2. How Much Will The Fed Cut?
How much will the rate cut be? – https://www.cnbc.com/2024/09/17/the-feds-biggest-interest-rate-call-in-years-happens-wednesday-heres-what-to-expect.html
3. The pager strike against Hezbollah
The pager strike against Hezbollah – https://www.nationalreview.com/corner/israeli-intelligence-is-amazing/
….more – https://www.foxnews.com/world/lebanon-explosions-dozens-wounded-after-pagers-detonate-state-media-report
….Mossad intercepted the pager shipment – https://redstate.com/wardclark/2024/09/17/report-mossad-intercepted-hezbollah-pager-shipment-loaded-them-with-explosives-n2179452
4. The indictment on Sean Combs is surreal
The indictment on Sean Combs is surreal – https://www.yahoo.com/entertainment/sean-diddy-combs-arrested-york-020626559.html
5. Haitian immigrants in Alabama
Haitian immigrants in Alabama – https://www.al.com/news/2024/09/sylacauga-council-member-fears-civil-unrest-over-haitian-migrants-when-is-enough-enough.html