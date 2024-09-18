Listen Live
Close
Tony Katz + The Morning News

Tony Katz and the Morning News 1st Hr 9/18/24: Tim Walz Doesn’t Believe In Free Speech, How Much Will The Fed Cut? The Pager Strike Against Hezbollah, Sean Puffy Combs, Haitians in Alabama

Published on September 18, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Tony Katz and the Morning News 1st Hr  
PLEASE SUBSCRIBE TO THE PODCAST  Tony Katz + The Morning News on Apple Podcasts  Tony Katz + The Morning News | Podcast on Spotify  Tony Katz and the Morning News on IHeartRadio  Catch the show in its entirety here:  Tony Katz + The Morning News – WIBC 93.1 FM 

1. Tim Walz: There’s no guarantee to free speech on misinformation or hate speech.

2. How Much Will The Fed Cut?

How Much Will The Fed Cut?
Source: Getty

How much will the rate cut be? – https://www.cnbc.com/2024/09/17/the-feds-biggest-interest-rate-call-in-years-happens-wednesday-heres-what-to-expect.html

3. The pager strike against Hezbollah

The pager strike against Hezbollah
Source: Getty

The pager strike against Hezbollah – https://www.nationalreview.com/corner/israeli-intelligence-is-amazing/

….more – https://www.foxnews.com/world/lebanon-explosions-dozens-wounded-after-pagers-detonate-state-media-report

….Mossad intercepted the pager shipment – https://redstate.com/wardclark/2024/09/17/report-mossad-intercepted-hezbollah-pager-shipment-loaded-them-with-explosives-n2179452

4. The indictment on Sean Combs is surreal

The indictment on Sean Combs is surreal
Source: Getty

The indictment on Sean Combs is surreal – https://www.yahoo.com/entertainment/sean-diddy-combs-arrested-york-020626559.html

5. Haitian immigrants in Alabama

Haitian immigrants in Alabama


Haitian immigrants in Alabama – https://www.al.com/news/2024/09/sylacauga-council-member-fears-civil-unrest-over-haitian-migrants-when-is-enough-enough.html

More from WIBC 93.1 FM

WIBC 93.1 FM

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close