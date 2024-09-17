Listen Live
Tony Katz + The Morning News

Tony Katz and the Morning News 1st Hr 9/17/24: Springfield OH Bomb Hoaxes, Israel, Gen Z, Trump’s Golfing, Time To Grow, Press Blame Trump

Published on September 17, 2024

Tony Katz and the Morning News 1st Hr  
1. The Springfield bomb threats were all hoaxes

The Springfield bomb threats were all hoaxes – https://townhall.com/tipsheet/rebeccadowns/2024/09/16/bomb-threats-against-springfield-were-hoaxes-n2644867

….from a foreign country

2. Israel-Hamas war latest: Israel will do 'whatever is necessary' to bring home north border residents

Israel-Hamas war latest: Israel will do 'whatever is necessary' to bring home north border residents
Source: Getty

Israel-Hamas war latest: Israel will do ‘whatever is necessary’ to bring home north border residents | AP News

3. Gen Z is unprepared

Gen Z is unprepared
Source: Getty

Gen Z is unprepared – https://www.newsnationnow.com/business/gen-z-workers-survey/

4. Trump's hobby a security 'nightmare': Former Secret Service agent

Trump's hobby a security 'nightmare': Former Secret Service agent
Source: Getty

Trump’s hobby a security ‘nightmare’: Former Secret Service agent (newsnationnow.com)

5. Bryce Young benched

Bryce Young benched
Source: Getty

Dave Canales’ benching of Bryce Young a move for the greater good of the Panthers (msn.com)

6. How long should coaches and fans give athletes time to grow?

How long should coaches and fans give athletes time to grow?
Source: Getty

7. The press blames Trump

The lengths media will go to blame Trump for what happened – https://www.theatlantic.com/newsletters/archive/2024/09/trump-is-no-gerald-ford/679900/

….I guess I was right about Gannett – https://www.foxnews.com/media/top-ohio-newspaper-runs-letter-editor-saying-trump-brought-assassination-attempts-himself

….just like the Indy Star, this only ends when those working at Cincinatti.com demand it stop.

8. Meet the Communist Indy Councilor who things Trump deserved to be shot

