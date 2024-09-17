Tony Katz and the Morning News 1st Hr 9/17/24: Springfield OH Bomb Hoaxes, Israel, Gen Z, Trump’s Golfing, Time To Grow, Press Blame Trump

Catch the show in its entirety here:

The Springfield bomb threats were all hoaxes – https://townhall.com/tipsheet/rebeccadowns/2024/09/16/bomb-threats-against-springfield-were-hoaxes-n2644867

7. The press blames Trump

The lengths media will go to blame Trump for what happened – https://www.theatlantic.com/newsletters/archive/2024/09/trump-is-no-gerald-ford/679900/

….I guess I was right about Gannett – https://www.foxnews.com/media/top-ohio-newspaper-runs-letter-editor-saying-trump-brought-assassination-attempts-himself

….just like the Indy Star, this only ends when those working at Cincinatti.com demand it stop.