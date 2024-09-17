Tony Katz and the Morning News 1st Hr 9/17/24: Springfield OH Bomb Hoaxes, Israel, Gen Z, Trump’s Golfing, Time To Grow, Press Blame Trump
1. The Springfield bomb threats were all hoaxes
The Springfield bomb threats were all hoaxes – https://townhall.com/tipsheet/rebeccadowns/2024/09/16/bomb-threats-against-springfield-were-hoaxes-n2644867
….from a foreign country
2. Israel-Hamas war latest: Israel will do 'whatever is necessary' to bring home north border residents
Israel-Hamas war latest: Israel will do ‘whatever is necessary’ to bring home north border residents | AP News
3. Gen Z is unprepared
Gen Z is unprepared – https://www.newsnationnow.com/business/gen-z-workers-survey/
4. Trump's hobby a security 'nightmare': Former Secret Service agent
Trump’s hobby a security ‘nightmare’: Former Secret Service agent (newsnationnow.com)
5. Bryce Young benched
Dave Canales’ benching of Bryce Young a move for the greater good of the Panthers (msn.com)
6. How long should coaches and fans give athletes time to grow?
7. The press blames Trump
The lengths media will go to blame Trump for what happened – https://www.theatlantic.com/newsletters/archive/2024/09/trump-is-no-gerald-ford/679900/
….I guess I was right about Gannett – https://www.foxnews.com/media/top-ohio-newspaper-runs-letter-editor-saying-trump-brought-assassination-attempts-himself
….just like the Indy Star, this only ends when those working at Cincinatti.com demand it stop.