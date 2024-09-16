Tony Katz and the Morning News 1st Hr 9/16/24: 2nd Assassination Attempt on Trump, Fed Rate Cuts? Lester Holt, Springfield OH, Colts Lose, Indiana Fever, Shooter Ryan Routh

1. 2nd Assassination Attempt Donald Trump Source: Getty NFL did not break into their coverage… apparently, it’s not important to them. Another assassination attempt against President Trump – https://www.foxnews.com/live-news/donald-trump-shots-fired-golf-club ….more – https://www.foxnews.com/us/trump-safe-after-gunshots-his-vicinity-campaign-says ….FBI is investigating – https://www.newsnationnow.com/politics/trump-florida-gunshots/

2. All Eyes on Rate Cut Source: Getty

3. Lester Holt blames Trump for 2nd assassination attempt

4. Tony visits Springfield, Ohio to get the story from the ground Source: Getty Tony visits Springfield, Ohio https://youtu.be/NaHPpJNLy6Y?si=cguNbmHqyYHvGvUe In Springfield, Ohio, the story is not about pets. It’s about people – https://www.foxnews.com/opinion/david-marcus-cats-dogs-aside-biden-harris-unleashed-disaster-springfield ….the Springfield FAQ on immigrants – https://springfieldohio.gov/immigration-faqs/

5. Colts lose to the Packers Source: Getty 5 Things Learned: Colts Pathetic In Loss To Packers (1075thefan.com)

6. Meanwhile on an NFL Sunday, Gainbridge Fieldhouse is sold out to see the Fever Source: Getty

7. What we know about the shooter Ryan Wesley Routh Source: Getty