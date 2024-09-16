Listen Live
Politics

Tony Katz and the Morning News 1st Hr 9/16/24: 2nd Assassination Attempt on Trump, Fed Rate Cuts? Lester Holt, Springfield OH, Colts Lose, Indiana Fever, Shooter Ryan Routh

Published on September 16, 2024

Tony Katz and the Morning News 1st Hr  
PLEASE SUBSCRIBE TO THE PODCAST  Tony Katz + The Morning News on Apple Podcasts  Tony Katz + The Morning News | Podcast on Spotify  Tony Katz and the Morning News on IHeartRadio  Catch the show in its entirety here:  Tony Katz + The Morning News – WIBC 93.1 FM 

1. 2nd Assassination Attempt Donald Trump

2nd Assassination Attempt Donald Trump
NFL did not break into their coverage… apparently, it’s not important to them. 

Another assassination attempt against President Trump – https://www.foxnews.com/live-news/donald-trump-shots-fired-golf-club

….more – https://www.foxnews.com/us/trump-safe-after-gunshots-his-vicinity-campaign-says

….FBI is investigating – https://www.newsnationnow.com/politics/trump-florida-gunshots/

2. All Eyes on Rate Cut

All Eyes on Rate Cut
3. Lester Holt blames Trump for 2nd assassination attempt

4. Tony visits Springfield, Ohio to get the story from the ground

Tony visits Springfield, Ohio to get the story from the ground
Tony visits Springfield, Ohio

https://youtu.be/NaHPpJNLy6Y?si=cguNbmHqyYHvGvUe

In Springfield, Ohio, the story is not about pets. It’s about people – https://www.foxnews.com/opinion/david-marcus-cats-dogs-aside-biden-harris-unleashed-disaster-springfield

….the Springfield FAQ on immigrants – https://springfieldohio.gov/immigration-faqs/

 

5. Colts lose to the Packers

Colts lose to the Packers
5 Things Learned: Colts Pathetic In Loss To Packers (1075thefan.com)

6. Meanwhile on an NFL Sunday, Gainbridge Fieldhouse is sold out to see the Fever

Meanwhile on an NFL Sunday, Gainbridge Fieldhouse is sold out to see the Fever
7. What we know about the shooter Ryan Wesley Routh

What we know about the shooter Ryan Wesley Routh
8. Swift does not attract voters

Swift does not attract voters – https://nypost.com/2024/09/14/us-news/more-voters-to-vote-against-harris-than-for-after-swift-endorsement-poll/?utm_campaign=iphone_nyp&utm_source=mail_app

….is that why Trump decided to say he hates her?

