Tony Katz and the Morning News 1st Hr 9/16/24: 2nd Assassination Attempt on Trump, Fed Rate Cuts? Lester Holt, Springfield OH, Colts Lose, Indiana Fever, Shooter Ryan Routh
1. 2nd Assassination Attempt Donald Trump
NFL did not break into their coverage… apparently, it’s not important to them.
Another assassination attempt against President Trump – https://www.foxnews.com/live-news/donald-trump-shots-fired-golf-club
….more – https://www.foxnews.com/us/trump-safe-after-gunshots-his-vicinity-campaign-says
….FBI is investigating – https://www.newsnationnow.com/politics/trump-florida-gunshots/
2. All Eyes on Rate Cut
3. Lester Holt blames Trump for 2nd assassination attempt
4. Tony visits Springfield, Ohio to get the story from the ground
Tony visits Springfield, Ohio
https://youtu.be/NaHPpJNLy6Y?si=cguNbmHqyYHvGvUe
In Springfield, Ohio, the story is not about pets. It’s about people – https://www.foxnews.com/opinion/david-marcus-cats-dogs-aside-biden-harris-unleashed-disaster-springfield
….the Springfield FAQ on immigrants – https://springfieldohio.gov/immigration-faqs/
5. Colts lose to the Packers
5 Things Learned: Colts Pathetic In Loss To Packers (1075thefan.com)
6. Meanwhile on an NFL Sunday, Gainbridge Fieldhouse is sold out to see the Fever
7. What we know about the shooter Ryan Wesley Routh
8. Swift does not attract voters
Swift does not attract voters – https://nypost.com/2024/09/14/us-news/more-voters-to-vote-against-harris-than-for-after-swift-endorsement-poll/?utm_campaign=iphone_nyp&utm_source=mail_app
….is that why Trump decided to say he hates her?