Politics

Tony Katz and the Morning News 1st Hr 9/13/24: Joe Hogsett Presser, Trump Will Not Have A 3rd Debate, Taylor Swift, Caitlin Clark Has Broken People, Stellantis, KJP

Published on September 13, 2024

Tony Katz and the Morning News 1st Hr  
1. Hogsett’s presser doesn’t answer anything, and doesn’t solve anything.

Source: Ryan Hedrick/WIBC

Hogsett is a liar. Hogsett and the administration are covering up the reality that there was no investigation in 2017 – https://wibc.com/442421/indy-mayor-joe-hogsett-vows-to-make-city-a-safer-workplace-wont-resign/

….this is my take.

….now is the time for much more pressure – https://www.ibj.com/articles/hogsett-defends-admin-actions-does-not-plan-to-resign?utm_source=ibj&utm_medium=home-latest-news

2. Trump says no third debate

Source: Getty

Trump says no third debate – https://nypost.com/2024/09/12/us-news/trump-declares-there-will-be-no-third-debate-with-kamala-harris/

….for the record, I don’t believe him.

3. Swift endorsement does not help Harris

Source: Getty

4. Caitlin Clark has broken people

Skip Bayless Admits He Was Hesitant to Praise Caitlin Clark Because He Didn’t Want to Look Like a ‘Red State Guy’ (msn.com)

 

5. What's going on with Stellantis? This is an Indiana story.

Source: Getty

UAW’s rift with Stellantis raises fear that some US auto jobs could vanish (msn.com)

6. KJP has no clue. 9-11 was in 2001 NOT 2021.

