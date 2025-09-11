Tony Katz and the Morning News 1st Hr 9/11/25: THESE are the times that try men’s souls. It is 9/11. We will not forget. Kamala Harris calling Biden’s re-election campaign “reckless” is just surreal. Utah Governor Spencer Cox says the killing of Charlie Kirk was a political assassination

Tony Katz and the Morning News 1st Hr
PLEASE SUBSCRIBE TO THE PODCAST
Tony Katz + The Morning News on Apple Podcasts
Tony Katz + The Morning News | Podcast on Spotify
Tony Katz and the Morning News on IHeartRadio
Catch the show in its entirety here:
Tony Katz + The Morning News – WIBC 93.1 FM
1. THESE are the times that try men’s soulsSource:Getty
THESE are the times that try men’s souls
2. It is 9/11. We will not forget.
3. Kamala Harris calling Biden’s re-election campaign “reckless” is just surreal
Kamala Harris calling Biden’s re-election campaign “reckless” is just surreal – https://www.newsmax.com/politics/memoir-kamala-harris-joe-biden/2025/09/10/id/1225821/
4. Utah Governor Spencer Cox says the killing of Charlie Kirk was a political assassination
More from WIBC 93.1 FM