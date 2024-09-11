Listen Live
Politics

Tony Katz and the Morning News 1st Hr 9/11/24: Trump – Harris Debate, Today Is September 11th, China, Candace Owens, Taylor Swift

Published on September 11, 2024

Tony Katz and the Morning News 1st Hr  
1. Trump – Harris Debate last night

2. Today is September 11th

3. US tells China to stop incursions into the South China Sea

US tells China to stop incursions into the South China Sea – https://www.washingtontimes.com/news/2024/sep/10/us-pacific-commander-tells-chinese-general-to-halt/

4. Candace Owens blames the Zionists for getting demonetized on YouTube

Candace Owens blames the Zionists for getting demonetized on YouTube – https://nypost.com/2024/09/10/media/candace-owens-suspended-by-youtube-over-kanye-west-interview/?utm_campaign=iphone_nyp&utm_source=mail_app

5. Taylor Swift Endorses Kamala Harris After Debate

Taylor Swift Endorses Kamala Harris After Debate (hollywoodreporter.com)

