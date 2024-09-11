Tony Katz and the Morning News 1st Hr 9/11/24: Trump – Harris Debate, Today Is September 11th, China, Candace Owens, Taylor Swift
1. Trump – Harris Debate last night
2. Today is September 11th
3. US tells China to stop incursions into the South China Sea
US tells China to stop incursions into the South China Sea – https://www.washingtontimes.com/news/2024/sep/10/us-pacific-commander-tells-chinese-general-to-halt/
4. Candace Owens blames the Zionists for getting demonetized on YouTube
Candace Owens blames the Zionists for getting demonetized on YouTube – https://nypost.com/2024/09/10/media/candace-owens-suspended-by-youtube-over-kanye-west-interview/?utm_campaign=iphone_nyp&utm_source=mail_app
5. Taylor Swift Endorses Kamala Harris After Debate
Taylor Swift Endorses Kamala Harris After Debate (hollywoodreporter.com)
