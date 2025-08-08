Tony Katz and the Morning News 1st Hr 8/8/25: Anthony Richardson can’t even get through a pre-season game without getting injured, $50 million for info that leads to arrest of Nicolas Maduro. Cattle prices at all-time high. Executive order on debanking, South Park mocks JD Vance, Disney settles with Gina Carano. JD Vance’s visit to Indiana 

Tony Katz and the Morning News 1st Hr
1. Anthony Richardson can’t even get through a pre-season game without getting injured
and why can’t ESPN spell pinky?
Colts’ Anthony Richardson dislocates pinkie, exits vs. Ravens – ESPN
Will Anthony Richardson be back? – https://www.dailymail.co.uk/sport/nfl/article-14981639/Anthony-Richardson-Colts-Daniel-Jones.html
2. $50 million for info that leads to arrest of Nicolas Maduro
$50 million for info that leads to arrest of Nicolas Maduro – https://www.foxnews.com/politics/ag-bondi-offers-50m-arrest-venezuelan-president-nicolas-maduro
3. Cattle prices at all time high
Cattle prices at all time high – https://www.newsnationnow.com/business/your-money/cattle-beef-prices-up/
4. Executive order on debanking
Executive order on debanking – https://www.whitehouse.gov/presidential-actions/2025/08/guaranteeing-fair-banking-for-all-americans/
….now do credit card processing.
5. South Park mocks JD Vance
6. Disney settles with Gina Carano
7. JD Vance’s visit to Indiana
