Tony Katz and the Morning News 1st Hr 8/8/25: Anthony Richardson can’t even get through a pre-season game without getting injured, $50 million for info that leads to arrest of Nicolas Maduro. Cattle prices at all-time high. Executive order on debanking, South Park mocks JD Vance, Disney settles with Gina Carano. JD Vance’s visit to Indiana 

Tony Katz and the Morning News 1st Hr

PLEASE SUBSCRIBE TO THE PODCAST

Tony Katz + The Morning News on Apple Podcasts

Tony Katz + The Morning News | Podcast on Spotify

Tony Katz and the Morning News on IHeartRadio

Catch the show in its entirety here:

Tony Katz + The Morning News – WIBC 93.1 FM

1. Anthony Richardson can’t even get through a pre-season game without getting injured and why can’t ESPN spell pinky? Colts’ Anthony Richardson dislocates pinkie, exits vs. Ravens – ESPN Will Anthony Richardson be back? – https://www.dailymail.co.uk/sport/nfl/article-14981639/Anthony-Richardson-Colts-Daniel-Jones.html 2. $50 million for info that leads to arrest of Nicolas Maduro $50 million for info that leads to arrest of Nicolas Maduro – https://www.foxnews.com/politics/ag-bondi-offers-50m-arrest-venezuelan-president-nicolas-maduro 3. Cattle prices at all time high Cattle prices at all time high – https://www.newsnationnow.com/business/your-money/cattle-beef-prices-up/ 4. Executive order on debanking Executive order on debanking – https://www.whitehouse.gov/presidential-actions/2025/08/guaranteeing-fair-banking-for-all-americans/ ….now do credit card processing. 5. South Park mocks JD Vance 6. Disney settles with Gina Carano 7. JD Vance’s visit to Indiana