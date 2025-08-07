Tony Katz and the Morning News 1st Hr
1. FIVE soldiers shot at Fort Stewart in Georgia
2. United Airlines outage
3. Bill Hemmer reports he saw a lot of healthy people in Gaza
4. Mahmoud Khalil: “We” couldn’t avoid carrying out the October 7th massacre because Israel was making peace with the Saudis, and the Palestinians felt left out.
5. Tony’s Yacht Rock experience last night
6. Until Deepfake video is proven to exist, the allegations are just allegations
